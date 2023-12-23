Program buries unclaimed veteran ahead of holidays with full military honors

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. — The Homeless Veterans Burial Program through Dignity Memorial has buried hundreds of veterans across the country, with a chapter in Kansas City doing its part.

On Friday, the KC committee laid to rest a man who died in November. His body was in the care of the medical examiner until it was confirmed he had no family or loved ones to take over his care.

The group of volunteers drove in procession to the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, Mo. The Patriot Guard and Patriot Riders stood in place of the family as an American flag was folded.

“All of these veterans, if we were called to go back and serve again, we would,” said Ben Ortiz, who presided over the service. “But especially, when I see those who don't have to show any kind of respect. They could just drive by, but they'll stop along the side of the road, and I've seen many stop and even salute.”

There isn’t much known about the man’s life besides he was in the Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. However, the reasons for his homelessness do not disqualify him from receiving dignity.

The program works to place deceased veterans in their final resting place, either in Higginsville or Leavenworth. It was important to the committee to get this veteran “home” before the holidays.

“When we are doing it just before Christmas, it does hold a special effect on us because we are reminded of, you know, what Christmas is about. That one came and gave on our behalf, and veterans that we are honoring today also gave on our behalf,” said Ortiz.

Richard Carroll spearheads these efforts in Kansas City. He said he hopes this program gets more recognition so fewer veterans fall through the cracks.

