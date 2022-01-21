Proposed KCI traffic control markers pay tribute to Kansas City celebrities, barbecue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When pilots arrive at the Kansas City International Airport, they could soon be directed by control markers that pay tribute to Kansas City celebrities and culture.

In a Facebook post, KCI teased some of the names of the proposed control markers.

Everyone knows Kansas City is the capital of barbecue, so it's only right that some of the names include "BARBQ," "RIBBS" and "SPICY."

Overland Park native and award-winning actor Jason Sudeikis is included in the proposed names with "JSSON" and "SDKIS."

Paul Rudd is also teased with "RUDDH."

And, of course, to round out the propositions, "MHOMS" is in the works for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

