Prosecutor: Malcolm Johnson investigation nears completion as community calls for answers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly two years after police in Kansas City, Missouri, shot and killed a man during a struggle at gas station, a special prosecutor said Tuesday that an investigation into the incident is nearing completion.

Malcom Johnson died on March 25, 2021, at a gas station near east East 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue.

Authorities said at the time that KCPD officers had been searching for Johnson related to warrants for alleged violent crimes.

Officers located Johnson at the gas station and attempted to take him into custody.

Authorities said a struggle ensued during which Johnson allegedly shot at officers, who KCPD claimed returned fire in self-defense and killed him.

However, months after the incident, KCMO faith leaders raised concerns about the way police handled the incident after releasing cell-phone video of the incident.

The video showed the struggle between five officers and Johnson inside the gas station.

Moments later, shots can be heard.

A special prosecutor from St. Louis was assigned to review the case and decide if charges ought to be filed against the officers involved.

Members of It's Time 4 Justice, a KCMO social justice organization, gathered Tuesday outside the Jackson County Courthouse downtown demanding accountability, saying the investigation has dragged out for too long.

"We have multiple videos that explain what really happened and eye-witness accounts, and the investigation still stands open with no answers, no justice and no relief for Malcolm Johnson's family," It's Time 4 Justice spokesperson Sheryl Ferguson said.

They also called on the U.S. Department of Justice to get involved in the case.

"I think we need the Department of Justice here, because for this to happen the way it happened in a gas station, and there's video, and it's been almost two years since this event occurred — we now know with the Tyre Nichols situation that it doesn't take two years for an investigation," said Khadijah Hardaway, with It's Time 4 Justice.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney provided a statement to KSHB 41 News: "We are in the process of preparing the results of our investigation and review of the case.”

The spokesperson would not provide a specific timeline on when the results would be released.

