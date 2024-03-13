'Radically immersive' children's literature museum opens in North Kansas City

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A project years in the making has come to fruition in North Kansas City; The Rabbit hOle is finally open.

The space blends elements of a museum and playground with decades of children’s literature.

If you’ve noticed the giant pink neon bunnies "hopping" on top of a North Kansas City warehouse, that’s where you’ll find it.

When you walk in, you wander through a winding “burrow” and out into the exhibits of some beloved children’s stories.

I first visited in 2022 to see their progress and learn what inspired them to launch the project.

I went back on Tuesday, March 12, for their first official day open.

To start, visitors will find more than 45 exhibits the museum calls “radically immersive." Artists and fabricators try to perfectly match book illustrations to make it look like they jumped off the page into life-sized creations.

You’ll find copies of books throughout the exhibits with stories like "Goodnight Moon," "The Fire Cat," "Perez and Martina" and dozens more.

Soon, you’ll be able to taste treats inspired by children's books at the space's café that's set to open in April.

Another rotating exhibit will open later.

The museum is still working to expand a space employees say will never be "finished."

The Rabbit hOle's Emily Hane said she believes the attraction will draw out-of-town visitors as she's already answered emails asking about nearby hotels.

“There's nothing else like The Rabbit hOle anywhere in the country,” Hane said. “We have the rights to over 70 classic children's books to bring them to life through sculptural exhibits, immersive elements and other things that really make you feel like you're inside the story.”

When asked why The Rabbit hOle is important to the community, Hane said the answer is simple: "Reading is fundamental."

"It is the backbone of our democracy. It is the base of all education,” Hane said. “And if you don't fall in love with stories, then there's not as much motivation to learn to read or to be a good reader.”

You can get tickets on The Rabbit hOle's website for $16 — anyone 2 years old and under gets in free.

The Rabbit hOle plans to celebrate its grand opening with The Fox Rabbit Spectacular on Saturday, April 27.

