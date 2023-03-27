Rainbow colors illuminate downtown KCMO courthouse ahead of reintroduction of conversation therapy ban

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The downtown Kansas City, Missouri, courthouse was enveloped in rainbow colors Sunday night to support banning conversion therapy in Jackson County.

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. claims the county legislature's most “comprehensive and enforceable” conversion therapy ban will be presented Monday after a vote on the initial legislation failed last week.

“As County Executive I am committed to doing everything I can to ensure that Jackson County is a safe and welcoming community for everyone – regardless of where you are from, the color of your skin or who you love,” White said in a statement. “While I was surprised and disappointed by our county legislature’s failure to pass a simple conversion therapy ban last week, I remain confident that Jackson County can rise above this setback, right the wrong, and send a loud and clear message that Jackson County is a safe space for all by passing this common-sense legislation.”

White says the tweaked proposal, now titled Ordinance 5726, will “protect LGBTQ youth in our community and provide a clear path for accountability.”

No counties in the state have bans against conversation therapy. However, cities including KCMO, Independence, North Kansas City, Roeland Park and Prairie Village have passed bans across the metro.

White vows the rainbow lighting on the courthouse will remain at least "until the Legislature passes Ordinance 5726 and I officially sign it into law."

