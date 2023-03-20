Jackson County conversion-therapy ban fails despite emotional discussion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emotional testimony Monday from Jackson County Legislator Jalen Anderson was not enough to sway colleagues into passing a conversion-therapy ban in the county.

Ordinance 5711 failed on despite 5-4 vote after a procedural effort bumped the number of votes required for passage from five to six. Three legislators abstained.

First District Legislator Manny Abarca IV plans to reintroduce legislation again next week to ban conversion therapy for minors .

Abarca and Anderson had urged their colleagues to pass the ban on the practice, which is also known as reparative therapy or “ex-gay” therapy, The method, often based on religious principles and with the goal of altering a person's sexual orientation or gender identity, has been scientifically discredited.

Anderson gave searing testimony about an ordeal he suffered when he was a student at a now-closed Independence Christian school.

He said conversion therapy is child abuse and shared for the first time in pubic about what he endured from ages 12 to 14 at the school.

Anderson said he was told by school officials that his voice was not low enough, his family was led by a single mother and that he can't go through life as a sissy.

Three other students, a female and two males, also were subjected to the abuse, he said. It included being forced to sit for long periods of time in the dark, having hot water poured over them and the recitation of Bible verses.

Anderson said the other three people he was subjected to "therapy" with were all gay and later committed suicide.

He said the hours spent suffering those and other indignities caused him to miss classes.

Staff at the school told Anderson that he must hate himself unless he repented.

Abarca told his fellow legislatures they must lead on this issue.

Kansas City, Missouri, outlawed conversion therapy in November 2019 and Independence followed suit two years later .

Roeland Park and Prairie Village are among the Johnson County cities where the practice has been banned.

KSHB Digital In-Depth Reporter Tod Palmer contributed to this report.