Jackson County legislator vows to reintroduce conversion-therapy ban

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An ordinance that would ban conversion therapy in Jackson County failed Monday, but at least one legislator plans to introduce an amended version as soon as next week.

Manny Abarca IV, one of four legislators to co-sponsor the original ordinance, said Tuesday that he will reintroduce a conversion-therapy ban March 27 in committee.

The new draft will include an amendment suggested by Sean Smith, who also co-sponsored the ordinance before voting against the ordinance.

Asked for his message to supporters of the ban who were disappointed Monday, Abarca said, “It is not to lose hope. The legislative process is sometimes topsy-turvy. The victory will be sweeter once we receive it.”

The initial ordinance, Ordinance 5711 , fell one vote shy of passage. It needed six votes to pass but received only five, with Jalen Anderson, Megan Marshall, Charlie Franklin and Jeanie Lauer joining Abarca in voting for the ban.

Smith was the lone no vote, but three legislators — Donna Peyton, Venessa Huskey and DaRon McGee — abstained.

The ordinance that failed Monday defines conversion therapy as “any practice or treatment that seeks to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Such scientifically discredited therapies are also known as reparative or ex-gay therapy.

Conversion therapy is banned in Kansas City, Missouri , and Independence as well as several Johnson County cities .

KSHB has yet to receive a response to a request for comment from Smith's office.