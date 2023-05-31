'I’m concerned about the secrecy,' Father of Ralph Yarl reacts to news of Clay County court sealing case

KANSAS CITY, MO — Paul Yarl, father of 17-year-old Ralph Yarl, says he is grateful his son is alive and recovering, but what happened to him in March is still hard to process as a parent.

“I can't imagine losing my son, just the thought scares me like wow, this almost happened,” said the senior Yarl. “It was horrible and I was angry.”

Paul Yarl says the support from the public has been beneficial in his sons case thus far, but has also helped his family get through a challenging time.

“The media has been instrumental to getting the case this far and without the media there would be no attention,” Yarl said.

However the media attention nationwide that Paul says helped, is one of the reasons the case is now sealed.

“I’m concerned about the secrecy,” said Yarl.

On Wednesday, Paul Yarl learned a Clay County Court ordered the case sealed following a motion filed by the attorneys for Andrew Lester, who is accused of shooting his son.

“ I haven’t gotten over it yet, and with the case being sealed, that opens a whole new wound with all the emotions involved,” said Yarl.

In addition to media coverage, Lester's attorney filed the motion due to safety concerns such as threats online to Lester’s family and vandalism to his home.

According to Lester's attorneys, Lester cell phone number was also published, which led to Lester receiving harassing text messages and phone calls.

Yarl says the sealing of the case is not something he wanted but he hopes justice will be served for his son.

“I am staying positive because of my faith, I have faith in the lord that the lord will do the right thing and bless and protect the innocent but yes I am trying to stay positive but its tough but I am relying on my faith, Yarl said.

