'Step by step,' Ralph Yarl will start his senior year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heading back to school can be an exciting time for families. For Ralph Yarl's mother, her son's return to class is a miracle.

In his first week back, he's making the same decisions any teenager faces.

"This shirt, Ralph has like 10 of them. He was probably wearing one like this on April 13, and he'll probably wear one of them next Tuesday with shorts, sweatpants and a shoe he's worn for the past three years," said Cleo Nagbe, Ralph's mother.

Over the past four months, the world has gotten to know the teen.

KSHB 41 Ralph Yarl, an accomplished musician, playing the bass clarinet.

"He will not be the person to say, 'If accommodations were needed'. He will be the one to say, 'What can I do to get these accommodations off?'" his mother said. "That's the kind of person he is."

Ralph's aunt, Faith Spoonmore, said it's miraculous to see where her nephew is at in his recovery.

The 17-year-old was shot in the head while attempting to pick up his siblings. He mistakenly arrived at the wrong address.

Faith Spoonmore Ralph Yarl with his aunt Faith Spoonmore.

"After April 13, there's no Ralph driving the boys anymore. That conversation is just heavy," Nagbe said.

But what Ralph's mother said is not tough is the decision for her son to return to Staley High School for his senior year. She said she expects it won't be like any other first day as his classmates will be sure to welcome him back with open arms.

KSHB 41 Staley High School students walking in support of Ralph Yarl on April 18, 2023.

While Ralph mostly keeps a low profile, he has handled the stress of being recognized worldwide with grace — "Ralph is Ralph," his mother said.

His family told KSHB 41 while he is preparing for his senior year, Ralph has also been anticipating seeing his accused shooter, Andrew Lester, in court next week.

"As far as the trial, it hasn't started yet," Spoonmore said. "It's like you've been on a practice run for the race, and the race hasn't even started yet. I feel like the race will be the most testing."

