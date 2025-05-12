Ray-Pec High School Choir prepares for spotlight performance at Carnegie Hall

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan.

As part of the National Masterwork Chorus & Orchestra — Raymore-Peculiar High School's Choir is preparing for one of the biggest stages in music.

"I feel like that’s the peak," said Senior, Landan Moots. "When people are talking about singing, it’s Carnegie, like Sydney Opera House, those are the top locations.”

Will Shaw/KSHB Landan Moots

The concert is in partnership with Kansas City native and composer, Ryan Main.

Main selected Ray-Pec's Choir to perform in a group ensemble, but also provided the opportunity for a spotlight.

The Panther choir is also awarded three songs and 12 minutes of stage time all to themselves.

Will Shaw/KSHB Stephen Rew

"It's a huge honor," said Choral Director Stephen Rew. "It’s the single greatest honor I’ve gotten in my own career."

Rew is a Ray-Pec High School graduate. He's seen the performing arts program change over the years, but he has also seen it at its best in his last eight years.

Will Shaw/KSHB Ray-Pec Choir

Rew went on to tell KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa, the arts is more about coming together and sharing a passion.

"It really doesn’t matter what you are outside these doors," he said. "When people are singing together, they are rarely beating each other up and fighting. It’s a place where everyone comes together and there’s just this joy that happens when you make music."

That's what the program offer Senior and Choir President Makenna Copeland.

Will Shaw/KSHB Makenna Copeland

"This program has really helped me find my voice," she said.

Copeland is heading off the college in Utah after graduation.

She told KSHB 41, that she doesn't have long term plans to pursue a career in the arts, rather nursing.

Will Shaw/KSHB

The program offered her a chance to make friends, build a lasting legacy in her hometown, and help grow a program that future generations can be proud of.

"A choir door is always open, especially here at Ray-Pec," added Copeland. "All of our hard work was worth it."

Senior, Landan Moots is also stepping back from performing arts and will play Tennis at Avila University.

Will Shaw/KSHB Ray-Pec Choir

Moots is rooted as a Ray-Pec Panther, following in his dad's footsteps in the choir.

While, music won't be his main focus, he says it will always be there — adding Carnegie Hall to his resume will only help him keep the door open.

"This is just super exciting, to tell my kids one day that I sang at Carnegie Hall," Moots added. "If you told sophomore year Landan that he was going to accomplish all these things, I would never believe you."

Will Shaw/KSHB Ray-Pec Choir

Ray-Pec High School opened a new Performing Arts Center last fall.

Director Rew tells KSHB 41, the program's growth could not be done without the student's dedication.

"They make the music... I fully trust each and everyone of them," he explained. "They [students] care about each other, they care about the art of music, they care about this town and they want to represent it well."

The Ray-Pec High School choir is set to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City on June 8.

For more information on the event, click here.

