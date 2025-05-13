Raymore named Missouri Blue Shield community; designation follows passage of public safety sales tax

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe designated the city of Raymore a Missouri Blue Shield community.

Kehoe created the Blue Shield Program in January 2025 through Executive Order 25-03. The initiative recognizes local governments that make significant efforts to reduce crime, foster law enforcement collaboration and build strong community partnerships for public safety.

“Public safety is the foundation of a thriving community and state. It affects everything from families feeling secure to businesses having the confidence to invest and grow,” Kehoe said in a news release.

This designation comes following an April 8 election where Raymore voters approved a public safety quarter-cent sales tax.

The sales tax will be solely used to hire, pay, equip and train additional police officers.

According to the city of Raymore, the sales tax is anticipated to sufficiently fund an additional eight police officers.

The tax is added to anyone who shops within Raymore city limits, both residents and non-residents.

Voter approval of the quarter-cent public safety sales tax will increase the total number of Raymore police officers from 32 (current) to 40.

The estimated annual revenue generation is approximately $1.05 million. The annual cost for officers, equipment and training is $991,600, covering salary, benefits, insurance, vehicles and other equipment.

"The Raymore Police Department has been very fortunate to have such strong support from the City and the community,” Raymore Police Chief Jim Wilson said in a press release Tuesday. “We are honored to receive this designation from Gov. Kehoe, which reflects our department’s dedication to public safety, building a safe community and fostering vital community partnerships.”

Raymore Mayor Kristofer P. Turnbow issued the 2025 State of the City address at Monday night's City Council meeting, where he thanked voters for their support of public safety.

"The ability to add more sworn police officers to our department is absolutely critical to the safety and success of our department and our community," Turnbow said. "When we think of some of the best qualities of Raymore, safety is at the forefront. With an adequately staffed police force, we can continue to serve our people in a way that is expected and necessary for a safe and thriving community."

Receiving the Missouri Blue Shield designation will open up grant funding for law enforcement training and equipment, part of Kehoe's recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2026.

