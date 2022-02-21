Raytown announces new superintendent for 2022-23 school year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox has been chosen as the next superintendent for the Raytown C-2 School District.

The district made the announcement Saturday.

Martin-Knox will replace Dr. Allan Markley for the 2022-23 school year. Markley announced in August that he will retire after serving as superintendent for 13 years after this school year.

Martin-Knox currently serves as the superintendent for the Sumter School District in South Carolina, which has roughly 15,000 students.

“Being a part of the Raytown Quality School District is truly exciting,” Martin-Knox said in a statement. “I am ready to partner with staff, parents and the community to create endless opportunities for our children! We Are Raytown and We Are #Unstoppable.”

Raytown schools have nearly 8,000 students across 20 schools in the district, according to data from the 2020-21 school year .

She will assume her new post on July 1.

“We are excited about the selection of Dr. Martin-Knox and look forward to a long and exceptional partnership,” Raytown Board of Education President Mr. Alonzo Burton said in a statement. “The Board wishes to thank Dr. Markley for his leadership, and we are confident that he will be a great help to our new superintendent throughout the transition process in order to make it a smooth one and keep us moving forward at the same time.”

Prior to her time in South Carolina, Martin-Knox was an administrator for Baltimore County Public Schools in various capacities. She also previously worked as music, performing arts and reading teacher during a 29-year career in education.

Martin-Knox was selected after a national search for Markley’s replacement.

"The Board of Education is grateful to the community and district stakeholders who provided feedback through surveys and focus groups during the superintendent selection process,” Raytown Board of Education Vice-President Mrs. Beth Plank said in a statement. “The Board is confident that the strength and experience of our current administrative team will be a wonderful support to Dr. Martin-Knox as we welcome her to the district."

Martin-Knox’s husband, Eric, is a sergeant with the Baltimore County Police Department. The couple has two sons, Patrick and Sean.