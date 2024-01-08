'Real sense of urgency' | Royals warn future of team's location depends on Jackson County vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday, the Royals released a joint statement with the Kansas City Chiefs committing to staying in Jackson County IF the Jackson County Legislature agrees to put a 3/8 cent sales tax on the April ballot.

To be clear, that is not a new sales tax, just a continuation of the tax that's already in place.

"Our intent is, should we be on the ballot in April, we are committed to staying in Jackson County. And it's important, time is of the essence. There is a real sense of urgency here," shared Sarah Tourville, executive vice president and chief commercial and community impact officer with the Royals.

If the continuation of the sales tax is approved, the money would help pay for a new stadium for the Royals and renovations to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Monday afternoon, the Jackson County Legislature is scheduled to vote on whether or not to put the measure on the April ballot, ultimately leaving it up to voters.

While some local leaders, such as KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, have been supportive of this next step, others, namely County Executive Frank White Jr., have expressed concerns the process is being rushed.

"We are seeking approval. The legislators today have a meeting at 3 o’clock in the Jackson County Legislature," Tourville said. "They will vote to approve a resolution to put this on the ballot on January 23rd. There is the power of the county executive to veto that, [but] we are hopeful that that wouldn’t be the case."

However, representatives for the Royals and a local builders association, who will be a part of new construction, said now is precisely the time to act.

Bridgette Williams, CEO of the Heavy Constructors Association, was involved in the construction of the new terminal at the Kansas City International Airport and will be involved with work on a new stadium.

Moving forward, Williams said it is crucial to capitalize on the momentum Kansas City is experiencing.

"I believe the county executive has not minced any words about his concern for an April ballot initiative. We don’t know why, but it depends on the influence that he has on those legislators," Williams said. "I think the reality is, they are playing with fire.

"Kansas City is on the move and it is a rising star, and to put at risk anything that would potentially detract from our teams remaining in Jackson County is not good for Kansas City or for Missouri. All you have to do is point to St. Louis and look at what happened when they lost their football team."

Tourville chimed in, adding should the legislature or White decline to place this issue on the ballot, the Royals, and possibly the Chiefs, will go back to the drawing board, meaning there's still a chance they could leave Jackson County.

"We’ve been fairly clear that if we are on the ballot in April, we are committed to Jackson County — that is our primary focus," Tourville said. "If we aren’t on the ballot in April, then, I don’t want to speak for the Chiefs, but I think they’ve been clear, too, that at that point in time, we are back evaluating what really is the best long-term scenario for both teams."

Editor's note | This story will be updated following Monday's 3 p.m. Jackson County meeting.

