Recently released renderings of Roy Blunt Luminary Park feature performance pavilion, play structures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Recently released renderings of the Roy Blunt Luminary Park feature a performance pavilion, grand lawn and play structures, among other amenities.

The renderings were shared during the KCMO City Council Business Session on Thursday.

Jeff Martin, of the City Manager’s Office, shared during the presentation that the project was provided authorization to move forward with 100% design in October.

Since then, work has continued to address constructibility, tunnel safety, phases/scheduling, relocation of the streetcar’s traction power substation and more.

Work to relocate utilities, such as fiber optics, has commenced.

Martin reiterated that the goal is to commence construction in July after the FIFA World Cup.

The sustainable urban park will sprawl 5.5 acres from Wyandotte to Grand over Interstate 670.

From Wyandotte to Baltimore, park-like amenities and over 30 feet of elevation will create a “little oasis,” per Martin.

Martin referred to the rendering showing Baltimore to Main as the “play block.”

Multiple play structures are featured in this area, as well as a restroom building and a small retail space.

The “super blocks” cover Main to Grand, with Walnut in the middle. This area features a performance pavilion, great lawn and marketplace, with potential for a restaurant to move in. A bathroom area is planned as well.

Martin said the Walnut bridge will close to vehicles and become a pedestrian-only area.

The target budget for the project is $315 million.

Thus far, $193.8 million has been made in public commitments and $30.9 million in private commitments, per the update presentation.

That total, $224.7 million, included $65 million in special obligation bonds the city promised, contingent on an additional $21 million in private funds.

In October, just over $29 million had been raised from private donors, so the $21 million was set as a way to secure $50 million in private funds.

During the update, Anne Holly, vice president of strategic initiatives at Downtown Council of Kansas City, said $1.75 million is secured with eight proposals that total $20 million.

The project also hopes to win future grants, including a $25 million federal building grant that has been submitted, and is working with the county on a contribution.

The project hopes to open in 2029.

Council members voiced excitement and opposition to the plan during the business session.

While Councilman Crispin Rea (4th District) described the project as a “city-wide asset,” not just a 4th District-specific amenity, Councilman Darrell Curls (5th District) disagreed.

Curls said the park would not benefit his constituents, and he wants to see more done in south KC. Others had concerns about funding.

Ultimately, the project is on track to have enough to construct a tunnel and a cap, with pathways and functional green space. The additional funding is what will bring the bells and whistles to life.

Project leaders said they are confident about their "solid plan" for the third phase of private funding, set to run 2027-29, as the park will provide plentiful naming opportunities.

The Luminary Park is being led by the city, Downtown Council of Kansas City and Port KC. HNTB, OBJ and BNIM round out the project team, with Clarkson Construction and JE Dunn as construction management/general contractor.

Originally named the South Loop Project, the initiative was renamed in April 2025 to pay tribute to U.S. Sen Roy Blunt.

