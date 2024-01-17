Red Bridge Farm Fresh Market to open in late spring, early summer 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Red Bridge Farm Fresh Market is set to open at the Red Bridge Shopping Center in the late spring or early summer of 2024, according to developer Lane4 Property Group.

In May 2023, Kansas City, Missouri, city officials announced a deal had been made for the Farm Fresh Market to move into the space of the former Sun Fresh, which closed at the end of January 2023.

Demolition is currently in progress, with construction slated to begin in the next few weeks to perform “significant” updates to the interior and exterior of the 35,000-square-foot space.

Some fixes include parking lot improvements, a roof replacement, a new refrigeration system, increased ceiling height, etc.

“Grocery stores are often the heartbeat of a community, and since purchasing the center in 2015, we’ve prioritized having a quality grocer at the center,” Brandon Buckley, LANE4 partner, said in a news release. “We feel we found the perfect fit for Red Bridge and one that will serve the community for years to come.”

Since Sun Fresh closed a year ago, south KCMO has been without a neighborhood grocery store.

Without anywhere close to shop, residents had to adjust their daily routines.

"It was a loss for the neighborhood. No one wants to live in a food desert," Johnnie Wilson, a resident who's lived in the area for 19 years, previously told KSHB 41’s Alyssa Jackson. "We want to have nutrition and local products and not have to travel so far for groceries we need for the family."

In response, Owen Buckley, Lane4 Property Group president, assured residents at a December meeting that the new store would prioritize local businesses and provide plenty of options.

Lane4 boasts the market is set to feature a full-service deli, bakery, liquor section and a Frutopia Paleteria & Ice Cream flavored drink counter, in addition to a “diverse array of produce.”

The developer estimates the store will create more than 80 jobs with an average wage of $15/hour.

