Report: Chiefs to face Bills on Thanksgiving night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of Thursday night's NFL schedule release, NFL Insiders are reporting that the Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night, November 26, this year.

We know the game will be played in Buffalo, since the Bills are listed as an away opponent for the Chiefs in the upcoming season.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs will play the third game of the Thanksgiving Day slate.

Sources: The NFL is putting the highly anticipated #Chiefs at #Bills game on NBC for Thanksgiving night this year.



Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes on Turkey Night. 🦃🏈 https://t.co/g8BLUQXIVp pic.twitter.com/6v2p30MGlB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 14, 2026

According to Schultz, the Detroit Lions will open the day hosting Chicago, with Dallas hosting Philadelphia later Thanksgiving afternoon.

Wednesday, the NFL released its full list of International games for the 2026 season. The Chiefs will not play in one of those games this year.

The Chiefs will open the season hosting the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, September 14.

The full NFL schedule will be released starting at 7:00 p.m. tonight.

Tickets for Chiefs home games will go on sale Friday morning.