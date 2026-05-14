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Report: Chiefs to face Bills on Thanksgiving night

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Charlie Riedel/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hug after the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of Thursday night's NFL schedule release, NFL Insiders are reporting that the Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night, November 26, this year.

We know the game will be played in Buffalo, since the Bills are listed as an away opponent for the Chiefs in the upcoming season.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs will play the third game of the Thanksgiving Day slate.

According to Schultz, the Detroit Lions will open the day hosting Chicago, with Dallas hosting Philadelphia later Thanksgiving afternoon.

Wednesday, the NFL released its full list of International games for the 2026 season. The Chiefs will not play in one of those games this year.

The Chiefs will open the season hosting the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, September 14.

The full NFL schedule will be released starting at 7:00 p.m. tonight.

Tickets for Chiefs home games will go on sale Friday morning.

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