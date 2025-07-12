Report: Frank White spent $868 of taxpayer money to file recall-related open records requests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The effort to recall the county executive is raising ethics concerns, specifically among Jackson County legislators.

KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson obtained files through open records requests to Jackson County, the Secretary of State's (SOS) Office, and both the Kansas City and Jackson County election boards.

Report: Frank White spent taxpayer money to obtain recall-related records

Documents show County Executive Frank White spent a total of $868.90 to obtain records related to the recall effort.

In May, the county executive requested that both election boards send copies of the recall petitions and signature pages from 2023, 2024 and 2025 and circulator affidavits.

He also requested any written, electronic or verbal communication between the Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners (KCEB), the Jackson County Election Board (JCEB), Missouri SOS Office, the Office of the Clerk of the Jackson County Legislature or any other governmental agency, nonprofit organization, campaign committee or individual.

The KC and Jackson County election boards split the work for these requests. However, the agencies invoiced separate costs.

KCEB charged the county executive $200. JCEB charged $668.90, which included the cost of scanning and redacting 3,189 pages.

Receipts reveal the county paid for all of the records.

Based on a statement from White's office citing the authority he's given under the charter, he has no plans to reimburse the county for his requests:

The County Executive, as required by the Jackson County Charter and entrusted by voters, is obligated to ensure that state and local laws – including those governing elections and recalls – are faithfully followed. Specifically, Article III, Sections 6.5, 6.8, and 6.10 of the Charter provide that the County Executive shall have the power to:



• Section 6.5: Execute and enforce the provisions of the Charter and the laws of the State pertaining to the County government



• Section 6.8: Investigate any matter or circumstance and access records relating to the operation of County government



• Section.10: Represent the County and perform such other duties as may be prescribed by the Charter, state law or County ordinance



Consistent with these obligations, the County Executive authorized the use of County funds to pay for open records requests related to the recall election because there are significant and ongoing legal concerns with the process. As he has stated before, and as the election authorities have also expressed concerns about (see attached correspondence), there are numerous errors and legal deficiencies in the recall petition, including the Legislature’s decision to ignore the very ordinance they unanimously passed two years ago to govern how recalls should be handled.



In his official capacity, the County Executive is not using taxpayer resources to support or oppose any candidate or ballot measure, which is strictly prohibited by state law. This stands in stark contrast to Legislator Sean Smith’s actions, who has engaged in political activity using public resources.



The County Executive remains committed to protecting the integrity of the process, fulfilling his Charter duties and ensuring that the laws of Jackson County and the State of Missouri are upheld.

Marshanna Smith, Jackson County Public Information Officer

Through KSHB 41's requests, records reveal Legislator Sean Smith, who was active in the recall effort against White, made his own requests for these records and submitted them to the Missouri SOS's office in May.

KSHB 41

"I don't think I've seen that behavior from him in the past – his willingness to work hard to enforce the law with respect to the tax situation hasn't been there. When his skin's on the line, that's when he suddenly becomes Mr. Law and Order," Smith said.

Smith asked Secretary Denny Hoskins to investigate White "improperly using government resources in an effort to stop his own recall".

Hoskins' office told KSHB 41 it could not confirm whether there is an active investigation. However, this is a county matter.

KSHB 41 reported last week, on the same day recall signatures were certified by the election authorities, White also asked for an investigation into Smith for violating the law by using county resources during the recall effort.

All Jackson County legislators received KSHB 41's request for comment on White's actions. Only three replied.

“It’s unconscionable he would use taxpayer money to pay for a political issue. The average everyday citizen pays for an open records request with their money. Why he would use taxpayer money to do this is unthinkable. Taxpayers deserve answers and I think it’s wrong.” Chairman DaRon McGee

Legislator Donna Peyton was also in disagreement with the executive. She said:

"I am concerned to learn of your report that County Executive Frank White, Jr. has used $868 in taxpayer funds to respond to open records requests related to his own recall. While I support transparency and the rules of the Sunshine Law, using public money to address a personal political matter raises serious questions about fiscal responsibility and ethics. This situation underscores the need for clearer policies on how public resources should be handled when they involve personal political matters. It would be prudent for my colleagues in the legislature and myself to review current policies and explore options to ensure taxpayer funds are used appropriately and the public’s trust is upheld."

Smith echoed calls for White to resign.

"Beyond the shadow of a doubt, I think the right answer for this county would be to see Frank White resign," Smith said. "I think it would save taxpayers money, save taxpayers heartache."

White continues to decline multiple requests by KSHB 41 to discuss the recall.

