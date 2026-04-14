Reports of damage, power outages in Ottawa as tornado hits city

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tornado hit Ottawa Monday evening, leading to thousands without power and reports of damage in the city.

At around 7:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said a tornado was on the ground near W. 15th Street and S. Eisenhower Avenue in Ottawa.

About 25 minutes later, the NWS reported damage on Main Street between 15th and 23rd streets in the city, including downed trees, wall and roof damage to a hotel, roof damage and a wall down at a gas station, and the roof removed from a Daylight Donuts.

The Ottawa Police Department says 15th to 19th streets have "heavy damage," but no injuries have been reported.

3,834 residents have no power as of 7:09 p.m., according to Evergy's outage map.

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KSHB 41's Wes Peery is continuing to break down all of the watches and warnings as severe weather hits the Kansas City area. Watch Wes in the video player below.

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