Reports: St Louis attorney Mark McCloskey to run for U.S. Senate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several media reports Tuesday indicated that St. Louis-area attorney Mark McCloskey plans to seek the Republican nomination for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri.

St. Louis NBC affiliate KSDK-TV reported that McCloskey, who gained national attention when he and his wife brandished firearms as protesters marched outside their home last summer, initially posted a YouTube video Tuesday afternoon announcing his candidacy.

While that video has since been deleted, McCloskey took to Twitter to encourage supporters to tune in Tuesday night to the Tucker Carlson show on Fox News Channel.

I’m joining Tucker TONIGHT at 7pm CT/8pm ET to make a huge announcement.



Tune in. This is one you won’t want to miss… pic.twitter.com/wA7rj7js2g — Mark McCloskey (@Mark__McCloskey) May 18, 2021

McCloskey said the announcement would be “huge.”

The seat is up for grabs as long-time incumbent Sen. Roy Blunt announced his retirement earlier this year.