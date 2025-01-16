River Market business group bands together to hire private security firm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City, Missouri, officials announce additional police resources and funding, a group of businesses in the River Market has banded together to consolidate security with a private security firm.

The announcement was distributed to businesses Thursday.

The new overnight security program is set to take effect at 10 p.m. Thursday.

The announcement said the River Market Community Improvement District would manage Signal Security for overnight security. The new firm replaces the existing company, Asset Protection.

News of the private security firm came in the same week as police and city officials announced plans to beef up policing after a months-long string of break-ins and robberies at many small and locally-owned businesses.

On Thursday, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced an effort to secure $1 million to help bolster security in several of the city’s entertainment districts, including 18th and Vine, Downtown, Crossroads Arts District, River Market, Country Club Plaza, Westport and Zona Rosa.

At Tuesday’s Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners meeting, police officials announced plans to launch a new squad that will be focused on hot spots.

The group of seven people will start working on Sunday, Jan. 19, and work mostly late-night shifts.

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Melesa Johnson also spoke about providing resources from the prosecutor’s office.

