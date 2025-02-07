Riverside artist's latest front yard display features Chiefs center Creed Humphrey

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Riverside artist Jeff Parson calls his front yard the greatest art gallery in the world.

And when you pull up to it – if you can find a spot among the Chiefs fans who already pulled over to snap some photos – you'll see why.

Parson started his front yard artwork, coincidentally, about when Patrick Mahomes joined the Chiefs.

Today, he said, thousands of people will stop by his home on a weekend like the Super Bowl to take pictures of or with his artwork.

Elyse Schoenig / KSHB

“I've always painted,” Parson said. “To me, it's like, you know, just a function like, you know, eating. You know, it's something I have to do. It's like a release.”

A true artist can turn anything into a work of art.

Parson is good at latching onto the most vital moments of Chiefs football and turning those into art.

"Everybody thinks you need all this expensive stuff," he said. "Just cardboard and house paint. If it ain't messy, you ain't doing it right."

Along with paintings tailored to the Super Bowl, he’s capitalizing on Chiefs center Creed Humphrey heading into this weekend.

"I'm painting big Creed Humphrey's and, you know, hoping that, you know, I'm gonna be able to paint a Super Bowl trophy,” he said.

You might remember Humphrey wearing a T-shirt to stadiums for some regular season games. The shirts were black with white lettering.

The message on the shirt read: “This is my shirt for the (insert team they’re playing) game.”

Chris Morrison | KSHB 41 Chief center Creed Humphrey a work of art

"Creed every week showing up until, you know, they lost the Bills game with a new shirt,” Parson said. “You can look at that and say, 'Oh that was the 2025 season when he did that."'

It’s why Parson’s latest work of art is a Creed Humphrey painting, with a shirt that reads: ''This is my shirt for the Super Bowl.”

Parson knows his work has always been defined by more than just brushstrokes. It's about finding ways to make life look like the real work of art.

"Inevitably, you know, the Chiefs bring us together,” Parson said.