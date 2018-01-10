Road crews clean up chicken fat spill on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WB I-70 near I-435 is back open after chicken fat spilled onto the roadway.

Kansas City police said two vehicles were involved in a wreck that caused the spill shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Some minor injuries were reported.

A witness at the scene told officials he saw the truck carrying the chicken fat traveling westbound when it hit a guardrail under the bridge to southbound I-435.

The truck overturned in the median separating westbound I-70 and the southbound ramp to I-435.

The driver told police all he remembers is that he suddenly "felt a hard jerk" on the wheel and then he woke up to several people helping him.

Parts of WB I-70 were closed as crews cleaned up the spill, but the road was back open within a few hours.

