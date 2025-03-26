Royals Workout Day brings fans back to Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Fans are back at Kauffman today to see their favorite team back on the field as the team prepares for their season home opener.

The team has invited fans to come out to their last workout before the team's first game.

“We've been counting down. There's a countdown on the Royals Facebook page. So every day I'm like, 65 more days, 50 more days," said Missy Heilig.

Heilig has been following the Royals for decades, she knows once spring comes around; it's baseball time.

“We've been we're excited, it's gonna be a great season, they're gonna be really good," said Heilig.

Today's workout day will be go from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m and gates open half an hour before that.

Tickets to the event are free, you must reserve your ticket online.

The Royals Workout Day will also feature player interviews and a live DJ. The value menu concession will be opened for fans.

