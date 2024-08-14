Rumble strips added to a portion of Blue Ridge Boulevard after family advocates following fatal crash

RAYTOWN, Mo. — When people drive down Blue Ridge Blvd. in Raytown from Gregory to 75th Street, they will see some added safety measures.

First, the city added blinking speed signs so drivers know when they are over the 35mph speed limit. When KSHB 41 News was filming this story, we saw multiple people speeding excessively according to the sign.

On Monday, the city then milled the double yellow line, adding more than 1,400 linear feet of rumble strips to alert drivers when they are crossing into oncoming traffic. The city will now re-stripe the road to make lines more visible.

These improvements come after the Brown family lost two loved ones last year. They started calling on the city to make a change.

According to previous reporting, Crystle Brown, 35, was driving her daughter Zeraieh Bland, 18, to one of her final days of high school on May 11, 2023. Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Brown crossed over the center line while driving northbound on Blue Ridge Blvd and making the curve at East 72nd Street. An oncoming vehicle collided with Brown’s, pushing her vehicle into a nearby ditch. Brown and Bland died on the scene.

Their family thinks some factors could’ve prevented this accident which is why they took it upon themselves to call on neighbors and city officials to push for improvements.

“Crystle’s mom, Zeraieh’s grandma, she's been calling the city, talking to the police, advocating really, really, really tough. And when I say tough, I mean probably every other day tough. But I think these strips will save a lot of lives,” said Charles Brown, Crystle’s older brother.

Raytown Police Captain Jared Rogers was one of the first on the scene of Crystle and Zeraieh’s accident. He said, as a dad himself, it was hard to find out that Zeraieh would have been the first in her family to go to college. He has since stayed in touch with the family, helping them with tributes at the site.

Captain Rogers said in his time with Raytown PD, he knows of multiple incidents on that stretch of Blue Ridge Blvd.

“Over the course of 22 years now, we've had everything from fatal crashes to fender benders to just a little south of there somebody running off of that sweeping curve into somebody's house,” said Captain Rogers.

Now, the Brown family has the fruits of their labor in the middle of the road to remind drivers to slow down and pay attention. Off to the side, they have a memorial, to remind them and others to always say “I love you” before getting behind the wheel.

“Their lives mean so much, and we can use their lives to save lives,” said Brown.