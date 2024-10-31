Rural Missouri voters grapple local, national issues at polls

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — The economy, immigration, and abortion are just some of the issues voters will decide on at the polls this election season.

"I would be more inclined to vote for a person that makes it part of their platform," said Dave Thorsness, a Platte County voter. "In this election, whether it's national or local, the economy is number one, and number two is immigration, and further down the line is abortion. The two main issues are in your face."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Dave Thorsness, Platte County Voter

Voters across Missouri are pouring in to utilize no-excuse early voting.

Platte County had lines swiftly moving voters through the polls on Wednesday.

Voters are faced with tough choices at the ballot box with federal, state, and local-level races, including votes for state amendments to the constitution.

"The local races are just as important as the national races," Thorsness said. "That's your livelihood."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Platte County Board of Elections

2024 offered pressing changes ahead of the general election. The biggest, President Joe Biden pulling his bid for a second term.

Voters are facing political noise at all levels. In Platte County, those talking points are at top of mind when hitting the polls.

"There are these big talking points on the national stage, and this is where those talking points are addressed — either, pro or against," Cameron Wingo said outside the polls in Platte County. "I was preparing (researching) like three weeks ahead of time — I'd rather not make these decisions in there. I want to make these decisions before I ever show up to vote."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Cameron Wingo, Platte County Voter

Thorsness meets at Roxanne's Cafe each Wednesday with a group of friends.

"Every Wednesday morning, we're here unless somebody doesn't feel well," said John Coleman, another Platte County voter.

The group of four men share the same conservative value.

Each week they bring new topics to the breakfast table, including the number of political talking points facing voters across the nation.

Coleman and Throsness both voted against Missouri Amendment 3. If passed, it would restore abortion rights in Missouri.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Coleman and Thorsness enjoying weekly breakfast with friends, often discussing political issues that matter to them.

"I'm just saying no," Colemans said. "It's not going to happen on my watch."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Platte County votes casting ballots in No-Excuse Early voting.

"I'm more interested in what my local representatives are going to do with local concerns," Wingo said.

Platte County voters can utilize no-excuse Voting until Nov. 4 at the election office located at 2600 NW Prairie View Rd, Platte City, Missouri, 64079.

For more information on voting in Platte County, click here.

