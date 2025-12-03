Salvation Army ringers in Kansas City about $10K behind from 2024

KSHB 41 News anchor Caitlin Knute is interested in hearing from you. Send her an e-mail .

The Salvation Army in Kansas City says while the need this holiday season has increased for food, shelter and other necessities, donations are down.

I spoke with the Salvation Army on Tuesday, and they report this year’s Red Kettle Campaign — the one with ringers stationed outside of stores — is about $10,000 behind where it was this time last year.

"We are seeing an increase in need. We have one corps that has reported a 65% increase in need for food,” the Salvation Army’s Alexandra Kuebler told me. “So our food pantries are getting bare much faster than they have in past years."

One way you can help is by donating directly to the Salvation Army online . If you make a donation on Giving Tuesday, two Kansas City donors — the Clemmon family and the QUT Corporation — are matching funds up to $40,000.

“I think there are so many right now who are fearful,” Kuebler said.

You can also make a difference through KSHB 41’s Season of Hope, a partnership with the Salvation Army, to raise money and toy donations for families in need.

Learn more about Season of Hope .

