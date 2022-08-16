SantaCaliGon Days to feature enhanced security after last year's shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After four people were injured in a shooting at last year’s SantaCaliGon Days Festival , Independence officials weighed security enhancements to head off potential violence in 2022.

Those changes to the carnival portion of the celebration — including a single access point, fencing and bag restrictions — were announced Tuesday ahead of the 50th SantaCaliGon Days, which are slated for Sept. 1-5.

“The safety of our guests, entertainers, volunteers, and staff was our primary concern when making this decision,” Independence Chamber of Commerce President Tom Lesnak said. “Enforcing these changes is imperative to hosting this large community event.”

New for this year, festival-goers in the carnival area, which will be fenced off, must purchase a wristband or ticket.

Adult chaperons who are taking children to the carnival but will not be riding themselves won’t need a wristband.

To enter the carnival area, festival-goers must enter at the corner of South Liberty Street and West Kansas Avenue, where the Wade Shows ticket booth will be located.

Backpacks and other large bags also will be prohibited in the carnival area during SantaCaliGon Days.

Unlimited-ride wristbands can be purchased online in advance for $25 through 11 a.m. on Sept. 2. The price jumps to $35 at the gate and individual ride tickets also can be purchased on-site at the carnival.

SantaCaliGon Days — which is named for the confluence of the Santa Fe, California and Oregon trails — will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, Sept. 1; noon to midnight on Sept. 2; 10 a.m. to midnight on Sept. 3-4; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 5.

The celebration, which started in 1940 and is dubbed "the region's oldest and largest festival," typically draws more than 300,000 attendees during the weekend celebration.