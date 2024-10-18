Save the date: Watch party set for Hallmark’s ‘Holiday Touchdown’ movie 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans will have plenty to do during their extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Pharaoh Cinema 4 in Independence Square will be the center of attention from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 for a special watch party of Hallmark’s “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.”

The movie, which features cameo appearances by several members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization, was filmed this past summer along the streets of Independence Square.

Screening of the movie will start at 7 p.m., which is the same time the movie will premiere on the Hallmark Channel.

More information about the watch party and other events at Independence Square is available online.

