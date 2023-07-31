Send-off celebrates KC-area students attending HBCUs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) graduate and first-generation college student, Shanelle Smith is passionate about supporting students and providing opportunities.

Her vision led her to create the HBCU Walking Billboard in 2019.

Since then, the organization has helped guide students from submitting college applications to walking at graduation through thousands of dollars in scholarships and via panels that help ease the minds of students and parents amid the transition.

“For the community to come together and local organizations willing to sponsor this opportunity for students to take a little bit off of their financial responsibilities for college, that means the world to me,” Smith said.

HBCU Walking Billboard held its fifth annual HBCU rookie college send-off Sunday afternoon at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy to recognize Kansas City-area graduates who are soon leaving for their first year at an HBCU.

“I’m excited for my education, of course, and all the opportunities that come with going to an HBCU,” said Isaiah Evans, who is leaving in less than a week to attend Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Even as he prepares to move hours away from home, Evans said he is excited to experience a sense of community with those who share his lived experiences.

“Being Black in America, there are only so many places that want to see you succeed,” he said. “So I feel like going to an HBCU will help me succeed and give me the personal, proper tools being Black to succeed.”

Some of the resources HBCU Walking Billboard provides — at no cost — include:

• Community and health resources

• HBCU student and alumni networking

• Dorm room essentials and toiletries

• Scholarship raffles and giveaways

• School supplies

• Student and family workshops

With the help of the HBCU Walking Billboard, parents say their children are able to flourish.

“She’s (daughter attending Jackson State) validated and supported and doesn’t feel like she is an anomaly. It’s definitely benefitted her experience," said father Jay Hawkins.

Reflecting on his daughter's experience and considering future changes due to the Supreme Court striking down affirmative action, meaning race cannot be a factor in college applications, Hawkins believes the move may bring more attention to HBCU institutions.

Shanelle Smith of HBCU Walking Billboard agrees such attention may be a good thing.

“In the event that students are looking for a home, a college home that is actually designed with them in mind, then maybe them going to an HBCU was a more promising opportunity all along,” Smith said.

HBCU Walking Billboard has helped 400 college students since 2019.

Last year, the organization provided five $1,000 scholarships and over $10,000 to nearly 100 students across the KC metro. This year, the goal is to support over 150 students and families.

