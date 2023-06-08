Sentencing for former St. Aquinas choir director leaves some unsatisfied

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Joseph Heidesch, a former St. Aquinas choir director, was sentenced to over five years in prison for secretly recording students.

Heidesh, 47, pleaded guilty to 26 counts, including one count of sexual exploitation of a child and 25 counts of breach of privacy in December.

Impact statements were read by victims during sentencing on Wednesday.

"My passion for music is tainted," said one victim.

"Our lives will never be the same," added another.

"4.9 years is just not long enough," explained a victim.

Judge Michael Joyce said he wanted to add more time to Heidesch's sentence.

“The court is limited by the state of the law of the state of Kansas to what is allowed in terms of the sentence," said Judge Joyce.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe explained the law is classified as breach of privacy.

"It’s a level 8 felony. So, the maximum sentence under Kansas law for somebody like him that has no prior criminal record is nine months in the penitentiary," explained Howe.

Howe said he believes justice was served and wants the community his office takes these types of cases seriously.

“We unfortunately have had a number of educators who’ve committed these types of offenses and when that happens and there is a breach of trust, that my office will take this very seriously.”

Heidesh will serve just under five years because of time already served. When he's released, he'll have to register as a sex offender, cannot possess a firearm, and must be subjected to lifetime supervision.

