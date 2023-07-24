Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kansas City area until noon

Severe T-Storm Watch
Lindsey Anderson
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued until noon Monday.
Severe T-Storm Watch
Posted at 6:00 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 07:13:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Kansas and Missouri until noon, with storms expected to hit the Kansas City area around 7-9 a.m.

In Kansas the watch was issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami and Wyandotte counties.

The watch was issued in 22 counties across Missouri, including Cass, Clay, Jackson, Johnson Lafayette, Platte and Ray counties. The full list of counties impacted is available online.

NWS Kansas City says there is a chance for quarter-sized hail, scattered wind gusts reaching up to 70 mph, moderate-to-heavy rain and frequent lightning.

RELATED | KSHB meteorologist Lindsey Anderson's Monday forecast

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app