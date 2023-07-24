Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kansas City area until noon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Kansas and Missouri until noon, with storms expected to hit the Kansas City area around 7-9 a.m.

In Kansas the watch was issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami and Wyandotte counties.

The watch was issued in 22 counties across Missouri, including Cass, Clay, Jackson, Johnson Lafayette, Platte and Ray counties. The full list of counties impacted is available online.

NWS Kansas City says there is a chance for quarter-sized hail, scattered wind gusts reaching up to 70 mph, moderate-to-heavy rain and frequent lightning.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Iowa, Kansas and Missouri until 12 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/90AeFNfFIj — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 24, 2023

