Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of viewing area

Posted at 5:12 PM, May 12, 2023
If there's a tornado warning posted for our area, watch live coverage from the KSHB 41 Weather team below:

EARLIER | A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of eastern Kansas and northwest Missouri.

The National Weather Service says the watch will remain in effect until 11 p.m. Friday.

Among the areas impacted include Leavenworth, Douglas and Shawnee counties on the Kansas side and several counties in far northwest Missouri near the Nebraska/Iowa/Missouri border.

The immediate Kansas City area is not included in the current version of the watch.

