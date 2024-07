KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch in several counties in Kansas and Missouri until midnight.

In the KSHB 41 viewing area, the watch was issued in Atchison County and Doniphan County in Kansas, and Holt County in Missouri.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery says storms are expected to move through the area from 9-11 p.m.

