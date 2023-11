KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee City Council unanimously voted Monday evening to fire Doug Gerber as city manager.

Gerber's job status first became in jeopardy after city staff received a video involving him last month.

City officials would not confirm what the video contained, but did move to initially place him on administrative leave.

The council later named Doug Whitacre as the city's interim city manager.

No word on how long it will take the city to name a permanent replacement.

—