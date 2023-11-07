Shawnee City Council names Doug Whitacre as interim city manager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee City Council voted Monday to appoint Doug Whitacre as interim city manager.

The move comes after Doug Gerber was put on administrative leave last week.

Council members placed him on leave due to a video sent to city employees.

The council has yet to elaborate on the contents of the video and how many employees received it.

On Monday, the city denied KSHB 41's open records request for the video, saying it's exempt from being released under the Kansas Open Record Act.

"These records will not be released and are an exception to KORA under K.S.A. 45-221(a)(4): personnel records," the city said in a statement.

Whitacre previously served as interim city manager for Shawnee from November 2022 to March 2023.

He started with the city in 2015 as Shawnee's Public Works director. Whitacre also previously held a leadership role in the city of Topeka.

