Shawnee man battling kidney disease for 8 years matches with niece for transplant

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It can be hard to imagine the feeling when you're told you need an organ transplant, but that's the reality for a Shawnee man battling kidney disease.

KSHB 41 first talked to Stephen Thon in November, and found out he's been on the transplant list for two years

“I would be so thankful, beyond words to have someone donate their kidney,” Thon said in November.

Thon isn't alone — the Health Resources and Services Administration reports more than 104,000 people are on the national transplant waiting list, and another person is added every 10 minutes.

Recently, Thon, who's been battling kidney for eight years, felt a sense of relief after finding a match.

"It means so much to me," Thon said. “I progressed now from stage five to stage six, which I should be getting ready for dialysis."

Thon said he held onto hope and he's getting ready for a new stage.

"I’m at the stage now where I can now see the light at the end of the tunnel and know that there is going to be a kidney there for me when I’m ready,” he said.

Thon found his match all thanks to his niece Cindy, who answered the call.

“They had shared on Facebook the segment that you did on the news, and I said, 'What's the harm in finding out what I need to go through,'” said Cindy Diederich, Thon’s niece.

Thon describes his niece as a true hero.

“Life saver — total life saver, hero in my book, total hero,” Thon said. “ I can’t thank her enough, you're a blessing girl,”

Diederich jokingly said she’s not a hero, but she would like a new title from her uncle.

“Well I’m not a hero, but I should move up status of favorite niece,” Diederich said.

Diederich says the process was easy and when she turned out to be a match, she wanted to call her uncle herself and tell him.

She also joked and said she’s now happy they have one thing in common.

“Ever since I’ve known him, I’ve always given him a hard time about a being a KU fan, because he's alum and I’m K-State alum,” Diederich said. "But I’ve been telling him through this process that your heart may belong to KU, but your kidney is going to be a K- Stater.”

On Tuesday, Thon was at the University of Kansas Health System for his final pre-operation appointment.

The pair now have a surgery scheduled for June 9.

Thon says he's been waiting on this a long time, and now his chance is here, thanks to the love of family.

“You're ready to go buddy, now it’s time,” Thon said.

