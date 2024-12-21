Shelter KC holiday party has big impact for homeless community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday was Shelter KC’s 4th annual Christmas at the Crossroads, a holiday celebration for those who may have found themselves at a crossroads in life.

This special day is dedicated to serving adults experiencing homelessness in Kansas City, providing a festive and uplifting celebration during the holiday season.

The event was by ticket and registration only. Attendees enjoyed a welcoming atmosphere filled with holiday cheer and meaningful connections.

Eric Burger is the executive director.

“Probably 2/3rds of the folks that come are not staying in a shelter,” said Burger. “And this can be the bridge to maybe get them connected with us for services. If nothing else we just want to make sure that we’re sharing the love of Jesus at this time.”

Carnival-Style Booths: Interactive games and activities designed to bring smiles and joy.

Traditional Holiday Meal: A hearty, delicious meal prepared and served with care.

Care Package Giveaways: Thoughtfully assembled items to meet the essential needs of our guests.

Opportunities for Fellowship: A chance to connect and share the holiday spirit in a supportive environment.

“It helped me out a lot,” one recipient said. “It’s right on time, I didn’t see it coming but thank you.”

Last year, 70% of attendees were first-time guests, emphasizing the importance of this event in reaching individuals who might not yet be connected with services.

With a cozy coat and a hot meal, guests left feeling warm inside and out.

“I got things that I need,” said recipient Knikkia Jefferson. “I got a coat, hat and gloves.”

More than 700 people were in attendance.

