Sister Berta, Operation Breakthrough co-founder, dies at 87

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sister Berta Sailer, co-founder of Operation Breakthrough, passed away in her sleep Thursday morning.

Sister Berta, along with her co-founder Sister Corita Bussanmas, founded Operation Breakthrough in 1971 to provide “a safe, loving and educational environment for children in poverty and empowers their families through advocacy, emergency aid and education," according to its website.

“She was an incredible community leader and has personally impacted thousands of children and families in Kansas City over the past 50 years,” Operation Breakthrough said in a release. “There are countless special stories of how Sister Berta has changed many lives over the years as she was lovingly referred to as the ‘Mother Teresa of Kansas City.’”

Under her leadership, Operation Breakthrough grew to serve over 700 children every day of the week, with services including on-side medical and dental care, family services, occupational, speech and play therapy and educational enrichment opportunities.

She also created the “City You Never See” bus tour — a tour taken through the urban core narrated by parents of children at Operation Breakthrough — to educate the public about challenges families in need face. She also had a “100 Jobs for 100 Moms” program that encouraged employers to give struggling mothers an opportunity to support their children.

She also received a number of honors, including the Kindest Kansas Citian Award in 2001, as well as the Community Service Award from the Women’s Political Caucus in 2007 along with Sister Corita.

They were both also inducted into UMKC’s Starr Women’s Hall of Fame in 2021. Both Sister Berta and Sister Corita passed away at age 87.

According to her obituary, Sister Berta worked at Operation Breakthrough for “365 days a year for 44 years,” until 2015, when she broke her hip and shoulder.

Her obituary also included motto of hers that best embodied her personality was something she frequently handed out copies of: “Be the kind of woman that when your feet hit the floor every morning, the devil says, ‘Oh, crap! She’s up!’”

Funeral services are pending and will be announced on Operation Breakthrough’s website.

The organization asks that in lieu of flowers, people looking to pay their respects should consider memorial contributions to The Sister Corita and Sister Berta Irrevocable Trust (for the care of their family) in care of Country Club Bank, One Ward Parkway, Kansas City MO 64112 or to Operation Breakthrough, 3039 Troost Avenue, Kansas City MO 64109.

