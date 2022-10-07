Watch Now
Slain Kansas City firefighter remembered as 'kind, honest' big brother by loved ones

Anthony Santi and Christy Still
Posted at 5:38 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 18:41:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Those who loved Anthony Santi remember him as kind, honest and a role model in the community.

According to Christy Still, Santi was the type of person who always stood up for what he believed was right. She said he was like a "big brother" to many.

Still told KSHB 41 News her friendship with Santi began several years ago, and she still can't make sense of his death.

"His loss will leave a lot of us wondering why — why was he taken from us so soon?" Still said in a written statement to KSHB 41.

Santi was shot and killed at an Independence convenience store on Thursday afternoon during an altercation.

Though federal prosecutors have charged a suspect for possessing the weapon allegedly used to kill Santi, no murder charges have been filed.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office told KSHB 41 an investigation was on going and no additional charges were expected on Friday.

"The loss of Tony is truly heartbreaking and unimaginable," Still said. "I pray that karma and JUSTICE come swiftly to the disgusting criminals who took him from us far too soon. May he Rest In Peace."


