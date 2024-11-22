Small businesses in Zona Rosa hopes Pink Friday will help boost sales

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby.

Instead of red and green holiday decor, shops in the Northland are turning pink for pink Friday.

Holiday shopping is a big money maker on a local and national scale.

The National Retail Federation says last year, shoppers spent more than $964 billion during the holiday season.

Just $17 billion came on Small Business Saturday, according to American Express, which founded the shopping holiday.

"It’s just really important that you come and support our small businesses so we are able to support the community and families,” said Elle Steadman, owner of Pink Dinosaur.

In 2020, Pink Friday emerged as a way to get shoppers into local stores before Black Friday.

"After Black Friday, everyone has bought everything up," said shopper Demi Elrod. "I think you need to support these small businesses in the beginning before these big corporations step in."

Annie Austin Store Manager Adi Lowman pointed out the number of local employees their company supports, some hand making jewelry in the back of the store.

Lowman said they cherish each returning customer year after year.

"It’s also directly affecting us — you’re supporting our small business, a team of women who are owned and operated in this store," Lowman said. "It supports our day-to-day and we seriously wouldn’t be here without our supporters."

Pink Friday deals can be found at the following stores on Friday, Nov. 22, from 4-8 p.m. in the Zona Rosa shopping center.



Annie Austen

Gifted by Annie Austen

The Babe Standard

Hawaii Fluid Art

The Parlor

Pink Dinosaur

Remporium

Restore Hyper Wellness

rOOT

Shop Len

