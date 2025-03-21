'Smoke Your Tires, Not Your Homies' seeks to end illegal street racing

KANSAS CITY, Mo — As early as May, a 2 ½ acre lot in northeast Kansas City could be turned into a legal pit—where teens and young adults can come do burnouts and donuts legally and safely.

Desmound Logan is a car salesman, community activist and the founder of "Smoke Your Tires, Not Your Homies," an event where people safely perform sideshows.

Illegal street shows have been a continuous problem in the city but Logan wants to change that.

“This right here, this is what they want to do,” Desmound Logan said. “So, you give them what they want to do but then there’s a message behind it. There’s rules.”

Teens and young adults alike would be able to do doughnuts and burnouts safely in an allotted space. The lot would be multi-purposed with a place sectioned off for children to play, food trucks, vendors and more.

“Just give them someplace to go and we’ll solve a lot of stuff,” Desmound Logan said. “Like I said we’ll free up the 911 calls for sure, we’ll stop them from running from this place to this place for sure.”

His "Smoke Your Tires" event has been around since 2017. This property is to take it to the next level.

“Have it where you have rules and regulations and sponsors,” Desmound Logan said. “Because see now once we turn this into a legal sport, they going to make money. Because the skateboarders what did they do, they gave them a skate park and they became millionaires. Same thing with this.”

His 13-year-old son Deion Logan is an example.

Deion Logan has become an internet sensation, traveling from city to city, and performing in sideshow competitions. His influence connects with the younger generation.

“They came to me and they were like, we want to do what you're doing,” Deion Logan said. “So, that’s how I know it’s going to have a big impact because there’s a lot of people that want to do what I’m doing.”

While they have the space, it needs some work. So, they're raffling off a car to raise money to revamp it. The space would have safety measures in place, security and insurance.

“Wouldn’t you rather have all of them right here at one location off the streets and out of harm’s way,” Desmound Logan said.

Raffle tickets are $5 a piece or five for $20.

