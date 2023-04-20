SNL to re-air Travis Kelce episode Saturday on KSHB 41

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City and the hotly anticipated Kelce Jam music festival next week, NBC is bringing back the Travis Kelce-hosted SNL episode.

The network announced this week it’s re-airing the episode, which also prominently featured Kansas City-native Heidi Gardner and musical guest Kelsea Ballerini, will air at 10:35 p.m. this Saturday, April 22, on KSHB 41.

The episode originally aired on March 4, and featured an opening monologue from Kelce before several skits that included Gardner and Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce.

Network time constraints cut-off Travis’ farewell message in the original airing, but the re-air will include Kelce’s message in full.

