Snow Creek opening day delayed due to power outage, weather concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Opening day at Snow Creek has been delayed due to a power outage paired with “severe weather conditions.”

The resort posted an update on social media as well as the Snow Creek website Friday alerting customers to the delay.

In 2021, the opening date was pushed back due to unseasonably warm conditions, forcing the mountain to remain closed until the new year.

Luckily the 2022 Beijing Olympics stirred winter sports hype in the KC area after a difficult start to the season .