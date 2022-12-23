Watch Now
Snow Creek opening day delayed due to power outage, weather concerns

Snow Creek
Daisha Jones/KSHB
Snow Creek Ski and Tubing Resort in Platte County offers a place for all ages and skill levels to come out and ski, snowboard or go snow tubing.
Snow Creek
Posted at 1:26 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 14:26:58-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Opening day at Snow Creek has been delayed due to a power outage paired with “severe weather conditions.”

The resort posted an update on social media as well as the Snow Creek website Friday alerting customers to the delay.

In 2021, the opening date was pushed back due to unseasonably warm conditions, forcing the mountain to remain closed until the new year.

Luckily the 2022 Beijing Olympics stirred winter sports hype in the KC area after a difficult start to the season.

Snow Creek will post updated 2022 opening day information online here.

