Social-media threat forces Kansas City charter school to cancel class Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, charter school canceled classes Tuesday after receiving a threat via social media.

Dr. Danielle Miles, executive director of Citizens of the World Charter Schools of Kansas City, sent a letter to parents Tuesday morning outlining the reason for the decision.

“Late yesterday evening, we received information about a threat of violence against our school that was posted on social media,” Miles said in a letter to caregivers. “We take all threats seriously and have been working closely with law enforcement to address the situation.”

Miles said in the letter that Citizens of the World had “increased safety measures” and was “working closely with local law enforcement to monitor the situation.”

In a Facebook post on Citizens of the World’s page, the school said it learned of the threat late Monday evening. The decision to cancel school as police investigate was made overnight.

“We understand that this news may be unsettling, and we want to assure you that we are doing everything we can to keep our students and staff safe,” Miles said in the letter to parents. “We will provide updates as the situation develops and will work to reschedule any important activities that were planned for the affected days.”

—