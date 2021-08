KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southbound lanes of Interstate 29 are closed at County Road U after a semi rolled over, causing secondary crashes.

That's north of of Platte City in Platte County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, more cars crashed after the semi rolled over.

MSHP reported no injuries in the crash.

There's no word what kind of truck the semi was or if anything spilled from the it.

Traffic is being diverted off the exit ramp and back onto the highway.

