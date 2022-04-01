Sports wagering bill makes progress in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas lawmakers are making progress toward passing a sports wagering bill.

“I’m ecstatic," said Sen. Rob Olson of Olathe. "I think we’ve moved a long way, and in our world, this is about done.”

On Friday, a joint committee of lawmakers worked on a compromise between the House and Senate on legislation recently approved by House lawmakers .

Under one agreement, the state would receive 10% of revenue from sports wagering made in person or online.

Gambling addiction was also addressed, with lawmakers agreeing to increase funding for the Problem Gambling and Addictions Grant from $80,000 to $100,000. That fund would also get 2% of sports wager revenues that will support services such as a helpline and substance abuse treatment.

“I think it was very important, and you heard the extensive conversation. We’re just trying to make sure the proper money is there so people that do have addictions get the help they need," Olson said.

Rep. Stephanie Clayton of Overland Park believes placing importance on support services initiatives has been successful in curbing concerns.

"There are a lot of people in the state and state legislature who oppose gambling altogether primarily because of those concerns, so at least this makes it a lot easier for us to support this so we're able to help those who do have trouble with gaming addiction," Clayton said.

If sports betting becomes legal, Kansas would join the other 30 states that already made the move.

Missouri lawmakers are also trying to legalize sports betting, but Kansas lawmakers are split on whether Missouri's actions have an influence on them.

"I do think that in passing the Missouri House, it really sort of lit a fire under us here in Kansas, and now this is progressing quite nicely," Clayton said.

Olson feels it's the other way around.

“I don’t think it had any influences. If anything, I probably [think] what we’re doing has more influence on them trying to push it ahead," he said.

Either way, lawmakers agree the odds are good the legislature will agree to any changes made to the legislation.

“I believe you’ll see sports wagering pass the House and the Senate today," Olson said.

If legislation is approved by lawmakers and signed by the governor, it will go into effect July 1.

