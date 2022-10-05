St. Joseph hires former KCPD Chief of Police Rick Smith as consultant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City, Missouri, Chief of Police Rick Smith has been contracted as a consultant for the city of St. Joseph ahead of its search for a new police chief.

The city denied that Smith will have a role in the search for a new police chief, but his contract clearly stipulates that the city wants his opinion about peripheral aspects of the search.

“The City Council approved a contract for services with Rick Smith to provide an assessment of the police department’s structure and has nothing to do with the search for the next police chief,” a spokesperson for the city said via an email to KSHB 41.

The contract — which pays Smith at a rate of $250 not to exceed 100 hours, for a total possible value of $25,000 — retains Smith as a consultant “to obtain information necessary to prepare an assessment and recommendations related to the City of St. Joseph, Missouri [sic] Police Department operations.”

The contract calls for Smith to interview former Police Chief Chris Connally, who retired Sept. 30 , along with 29 other members of the department — three police commanders, four of five captains and all 22 sergeants — along with a police union representative.

The traits needed in a new police chief were among the topics Smith was supposed to discuss in the interviews and include in his written report for the St. Joseph City Council.

The contract’s scope was much wider and also will include Smith’s insight on:

The department’s organizational structure, including supervisory ratios;

Perception of departmental leadership;

Perception of the department’s reputation;

Areas for progress within the department;

Perception of support from the city;

Departmental training practices and effectiveness;

Availability of resources;

Retention concerns to other departments or career fields;

Recommendations for additional training.

Smith, who retired April 22 after 34 years with KCPD, was directed to report his finding to St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter.

The contract was dated Aug. 26, 2022, with interviews set to take place Sept. 7-23.

Smith’s final report is due within two weeks of the completion of interviews.

