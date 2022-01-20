Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

St. Joseph School District closes for rest of week due to staffing issues

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
classroom
Posted at 9:50 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 23:20:11-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The St. Joseph School District canceled classes for the rest of the week due to staffing issues within the district.

In a letter to families on its website, the district said that meals will still be available to students.

Meals will be available for pick up on Thursday from St. Joseph Benton, Central and Lafayette from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Virtual Academy in the district will proceed with normal schedules.

Earlier Wednesday, Knob Noster Schools and the Sedalia School District also announced they'd close for the rest of the week because of staffing issues.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!