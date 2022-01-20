St. Joseph School District closes for rest of week due to staffing issues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The St. Joseph School District canceled classes for the rest of the week due to staffing issues within the district.

In a letter to families on its website, the district said that meals will still be available to students.

Meals will be available for pick up on Thursday from St. Joseph Benton, Central and Lafayette from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Virtual Academy in the district will proceed with normal schedules.