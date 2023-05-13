Stabbing victim's family says they are still looking for justice as killer awaits sentencing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A stabbing victim's family says they are still seeking justice as the teen who killed their loved one waits to be sentenced.

Manuel Guzman's family stood together Friday afternoon to protest of the decision.

​"Manny was a happy kid," said Vicenta Guzman, the mother of Manny Guzman.

He was Vicenta Guzman's only child

"It's been a hard year for me losing my child. I lost myself. I lost everything," she said.

A classmate stabbed Manny to death in a restroom in April 2020.

Manny's family stood outside the middle school Friday pleading for justice in his case.

Prosecutors worked out a plea deal for the teen accused in the death to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and will not face trial on the original first degree murder charge.

"He's old enough to know when you're stabbing someone you could kill them," said Nevaeha Shaffer, who went to elementary school with Manny.

Vicenta Gibson told KSHB 41 Reporter Alyssa Jackson it was hard to sit in court and see the child accused of killing her son.

"Every time I went to court to defend my child and I would see him, I had tears in my eyes because I do ask myself – what if it was my kid? But it wasn't," Guzman said.

Juan Guzman, Manny's uncle, said he does not like the reduction in the charge in Manny's death.

​"A 14-year-old killing another 14-year-old," he said. "Giving him manslaughter and making it easier for another young person to do the same thing."

They also have so many questions for the Kansas City Public School District.

​"For this kid to bring this in school, a knife, how did he get that in there?" Juan Guzman said.

Manny's classmate said a year later not much has changed inside the school.

"There's still a lot of violence in the schools," Shaffer said. "I fear a lot because anytime I hear a loud bang in the hallway or commotion I get scared. I don't know that if something happened to my friend could happen to me too."

The boy who stabbed Guzman is now 15 and was not charged as an adult.

He will have a disposition hearing on May 17th.

KSHB 41 reached out to Kansas City Public Schools for a statement on whether any security protocols have changed.

They acknowledged the request, but have not gotten a response.