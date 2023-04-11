Student who stabbed Northeast Middle School classmate to death pleads guilty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 15-year-old Northeast Middle School student who stabbed a classmate to death last year has pleaded guilty, a spokeswoman for the Jackson County Circuit Court confirmed.

The boy, who has not been identified as he is a minor and was not charged as an adult, stabbed Manuel “Manny” Guzman to death in a bathroom on April 12, 2022, at Northeast Middle School.

The boy who stabbed Guzman pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, a Class B felony, in a county’s juvenile office on Monday.

He originally was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon charges were dismissed.

The 15-year-old boy, who was 14 at the time of the incident and is being detained at the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center, will be sentenced May 17 during a disposition hearing to determine his court-ordered treatment.

Guzman’s mom, Vicenta, said her son Manny was a loving, happy boy who made people around him smile. Classmates seemed to agree.

Students and friends marched in support of the Guzman family and some businesses in the community rallied around the family as well.

